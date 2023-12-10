Brooks (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The starting inside linebacker suffered an ankle sprain in Week 13 against the Cowboys and missed two practices to start the new week, but he returned for a limited session Friday. Brooks has 96 tackles, three passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2023.
