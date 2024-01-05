Brooks (ankle) did not participate in practice Thursday after participating on a limited basis in Wednesday's session, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The starting linebacker missed the Seahawks' Week 17 loss to the Steelers and is now trending in the wrong direction as the team's Week 18 matchup with the Cardinals approaches. Devin Bush is the next inside linebacker up on the depth chart. Brooks has 109 tackles, including 4.5 sacks, three passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season.