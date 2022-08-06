Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that Brooks sat out Friday's practice while dealing with a tight hamstring, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

It's likely that Seattle will take every precaution when it comes to Brooks' health this offseason after he finished the 2021 campaign with the NFL's second-most tackles (184). In the starting inside linebacker's absence, backups Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Tanner Muse should see increased reps this preseason.