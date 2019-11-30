Play

Gordon (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The Seahawks listed Gordon as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, but the wideout's ability to take all the reps during Friday's session paves the way for him to enter the Week 13 matchup with the Vikings minus a designation. Like Gordon, DK Metcalf (knee) was also able to upgrade to full participation Friday, leaving both players in line to potentially fill larger roles in the passing attack should top option Tyler Lockett (shin/illness) sit out the Monday night matchup. Lockett was unable to take any reps Friday, leaving his status one to track ahead of the Seahawks' final practice of the week Saturday.

