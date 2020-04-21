Seahawks' Kahlil McKenzie: Picked up by Seahawks
McKenzie has agreed to a deal with the Seahawks, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
McKenzie was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but he was never able to make it on their 53-man roster. He has bounced around since then but never has yet to suit up for an NFL game.
