Seahawks' Kalan Reed: Sidelined Saturday
Reed sat out of Saturday's preseason matchup with the Chargers because of a neck injury, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Reed spent last season on Seattle's practice squad and hasn't seen action in a regular-season game since 2017. It's unclear how serious the injury is or how much it'll hinder the 25-year-old from battling for a roster spot.
