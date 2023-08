Flowers signed with the Seahawks on Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

An undrafted free agent out of Montana, Flowers initially signed with the Saints in May, but he was let go in mid-June. The rookie is a long shot to make Seattle's initial 53-man roster, but he could earn a practice-squad deal with a solid showing during the final days of training camp. Flowers excelled as a kick returner in college, notching seven career touchdowns.