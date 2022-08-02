Blair (knee) is healthy and participating in training camp, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Blair has played just eight games over the last two seasons due to season-ending knee injuries in back-to-back seasons. He's finally healthy again, and he'll get a chance to compete for the starting nickel corner role in training camp. Justin Coleman -- who has been taking starting reps so far in training camp -- and Ugo Amadi will be his main competition.
