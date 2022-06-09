Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that he is unsure if Blair (kneecap) will be ready for the start of Seattle's training camp despite Blair's optimism for a return, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Blair suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 against the Saints last season and has struggled to stay on the field since his rookie season with the Seahawks, playing just eight games over the past two years. The 2019 second-round pick saw action in 14 games, including three starts, during his inaugural campaign when he registered 32 tackles and two forced fumbles. Blair will look to establish himself as rotational safety behind starters Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams.