Coach Pete Carroll said that Kendricks (lower leg) missed Monday's practice due to a "business matter," Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribunereports.

Kendricks is recovering from a fractured tibia, so it's encouraging to hear that his absence is not injury related. As long as Kendricks remains sidelined, Shaquem Griffin should benefit from increased reps with the first team. The Seahawks reportedly expect Kendricks to suit up in 2019 despite the fact that the linebacker's insider trading case remains ongoing.

