Diggs posted six tackles (four solo), a pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Rams.

Diggs has hauled in five interceptions through 15 games, as he sits fourth in the league in the category. The sixth-year pro has added 58 tackles and 10 pass breakups. As a result, he's been named to his first Pro Bowl, joining fellow safety Jamal Adams with the honors.