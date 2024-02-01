Diggs posted 95 tackles (63 solo), five pass breakups and an interception across 17 games during the 2023 season.

This was the first time since 2016 -- Diggs' second NFL season -- that he didn't post at least three interceptions, but the veteran safety still managed to post a career high in tackles while playing nearly every snap. He's heading into the final year of a three-year, $39 million contract and should be set up as the starting free safety again in 2024.