Diggs posted 95 tackles (63 solo), five pass breakups and an interception across 17 games during the 2023 season.
This was the first time since 2016 -- Diggs' second NFL season -- that he didn't post at least three interceptions, but the veteran safety still managed to post a career high in tackles while playing nearly every snap. He's heading into the final year of a three-year, $39 million contract and should be set up as the starting free safety again in 2024.
More News
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Six tackles in loss•
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Season-high tackles in win•
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Leads team in tackles•
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Snags interception in win•
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Logs full practice Saturday•
-
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Misses practice•