Mannion was elevated to the Seahawks' active roster Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

It's perhaps a bad sign for the status of Geno Smith (groin) who didn't practice all week. The Seahawks already have backup Drew Lock on the roster and ready to play in case of Smith's absence, so Mannion would be the backup quarterback in that scenario. The 31-year-old last recorded a snap with Minnesota in 2021 where he completed 22 of 36 attempts for 189 yards and a touchdown.