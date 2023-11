Mannion reverted to the Vikings' practice squad Monday.

Mannion operated as the team's backup quarterback behind Joshua Dobbs in Minnesota's 27-19 win over New Orleans, failing to enter the game. If Jaren Hall (concussion) and Nick Mullens (back) remain unavailable to play in Week 11, it's likely that Mannion will once again be elevated to the active roster for the team's contest with the Broncos.