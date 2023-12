Seattle elevated Mannion from its practice squad to the active roster for Monday's game versus the Eagles, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The move would suggest that the Seahawks are not confident that starting quarterback Geno Smith is going to be ready to play in Week 15, an outcome that would leave Mannion as the primary backup to Drew Lock. Mannion hasn't played a regular-season snap since 2021 with Minnesota.