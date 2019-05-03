Ray is set to visit the Seahawks on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Ray has already visited the Raiders and Colts -- who opted to sign Justin Houston instead -- this offseason in his quest to find a new home. Despite Ray's status as a first-round pick in 2015, the Missouri product has had a combination of injuries that have given him trouble finding consistency. Ray has a chance to find a spot in Seattle, where the depth at defensive end is fairly shallow.

