The Seahawks waived Griffin on Saturday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Grifin was expected to battle for a pass-rushing role with the Seahawks, but the offseason acquisitions of Bruce Irvin (hip) and rookie Jordyn Brooks left Griffin on the outside looking in. He's worked mainly on special teams since being taken in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and if he clears waivers, he'll likely stick on the team's practice squad.
