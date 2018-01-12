Steelers' Antonio Brown: Under the weather

Brown missed Friday's practice due to an illness, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.

On the plus side, the wideout, who is bouncing back from a calf injury, had looked good at practice earlier in the week. While sitting out Friday's session with a case of the flu is not optimal, we still expect Brown to be a go in Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars. We'll circle back on his status later Friday to see how the Steelers list him on their final injury report of the week.