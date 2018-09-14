Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Spotted at practice Friday
Roethlisberger (right elbow) was present for practice Friday, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.
We'll await the Steelers' final injury report of the week, which will clarify Roethlisberger's level of participation and official Week 2 designation. Chances are, the QB will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but his presence on the field Friday is a positive indicator on that front.
