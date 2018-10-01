Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Struggles against Ravens
Roethlisberger completed 27 of 47 pass attempts for 274 yards with one touchdown, one interception, and one two-point conversion during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Ravens.
The Steelers offense, again hampered by the absence of Le'Veon Bell (contract dispute), was unable to get much going against a Ravens defense that entered the game having allowed a league-low 5.1 yards per pass attempt. Not only was Pittsburgh shut out the entire second half, but Roethlisberger only gained 50 yards through the air in those final two quarters. Despite the lack of success, the quarterback is well positioned for a bounce-back performance Week 5, when the Steelers host a high-scoring Falcons team in the confines of Heinz Field.
