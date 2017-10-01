Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Takes back seat to running game versus Ravens

Roethlisberger completed 18 of 30 passes for 216 yards, one touchdown and an interception during Sunday's 26-9 win over the Ravens.

Roethlisberger struggled to generate much down the field and didn't connect with any pass catchers for more than 48 yards. He notably struggled to find Antonio Brown, who caught just four of nine targets for 34 yards on the day. Despite the struggles, Roethlisberger was able to feed Le'Veon Bell a massive workload and watched as the star runner churned out yardage. The veteran has yet to come through with a truly large performance this season, with his passing yards decreasing each week since the 263 he posted against Cleveland in the opener. He will look to break out next week against an improved Jaguars defense.