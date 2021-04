Layne was arrested Friday and charged with a fourth-degree felony for improper handling of a firearm according to Willoughby Police Chief Matt Naegele, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After being pulled over for doing "89 mph in a 60 mph zone", police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the car and charged Layne with a felony. The Steelers are currently aware of the incident and have no further comments for now.