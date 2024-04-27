The Steelers selected Watts in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 195th overall.

Watts is a rangy corner at just under 6-foot-3 with 34.5-inch arms. He started his career at Ohio State before transferring to his native state of Texas where he attended UT-Austin and started for two seasons. He ran a 4.53 in the 40 at the combine and while his frame is interesting for a corner, being that upright can be a detriment without the requisite make-up speed. If nothing else, Watts helps a cornerback room that needed some help behind Joey Porter and Donte Jackson. There is some thought that if he doesn't stick at corner, Watts could move to safety.