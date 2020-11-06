site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Stefen Wisniewski: Doubtful for Sunday
Wisniewski (pectoral) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in Dallas, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
The Steelers activated Wisniewski from IR earlier this week, but it doesn't look like he's yet ready to retake the field. It may fall to Matt Feiler to draw another start at left guard in Dallas.
