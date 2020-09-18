site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Stefen Wisniewski: Lands on IR
RotoWire Staff
Sep 18, 2020
Wisniewski (chest) was placed on IR on Friday.
This news rules Wisniewski out for Sunday's game against Denver and two more after that, so the earliest he can return will be Week 5 against the Eagles. Pittsburgh promoted fellow offensive lineman Derwin Gray from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
