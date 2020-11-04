site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: steelers-stefen-wisniewski-rejoins-active-roster | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Steelers' Stefen Wisniewski: Rejoins active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wisniewski (chest) was activated to the active roster Wednesday.
Linebacker Ulysees Gilbert was placed on IR in a corresponding move. Wisniewski should return to the starting left guard spot Sunday in Dallas.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read