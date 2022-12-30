Norwood (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

After failing to partake in any of Pittsburgh's three practices this week due to a hamstring concern, Norwood will ultimately miss his second matchup of the season come New Year's Day. The second-year pro likely wouldn't have received many defensive snaps anyways given his role as a strict special-teams contributor this year, along with the return of fellow safety Terrell Edmunds (hamstring) this weekend.