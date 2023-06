Norwood (hamstring) is healthy and participating in the Steelers' OTAs, Chris Adamski of the Tribune-Review reports.

Norwood missed the final two games of the 2022 campaign with a hamstring injury, but he appears to have moved past the issue early in the offseason. The 2021 seventh-round pick saw a major defensive role for a few weeks last year, but he operated primarily on special teams over his final eight appearances.