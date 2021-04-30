Edmunds will likely have to compete for a roster spot during the offseason after the Steelers selected Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Edmunds returned to Pittsburgh on a reserve/future contract in January, but the team signed Kalen Ballage before selecting the first running back off the board in the first round Thursday. Edmunds only appeared in four games for Pittsburgh last season and failed to garner any touches before a hamstring injury ended his season. Now that Harris is in line to serve as the lead back for the Steelers in 2021, Edmunds will have to make a strong case in training camp and the preseason if he hopes to secure a backup role on the Week 1 roster.