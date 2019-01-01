Steelers' Tyson Alualu: Sub-par season comes to an end
Alualu had two tackles during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati
The nine-year veteran finished his second season the Steelers totaling 22 tackles in 15 games. The 22 tackles were the fewest in a season for Alualu, who also failed to record a sack for the first the first time in his career. An unrestricted free agent, it remains to be seen if he will be back in Pittsburgh for the 2019 season.
