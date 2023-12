Tart was waived by the Texans on Saturday, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.

Tart's departure comes after he missled the Titans' Week 14 game due to personal reasons. It is unclear if that situation is what led to his release. The defensive tackle played 30 defensive snaps (43 percent) in Tennessee's most recent game. Jaleel Johnson is the most likely candidate to replace his nose tackle snaps.