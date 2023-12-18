Tart (personal) was claimed off waivers from the Titans by the Texans on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tart was waived Saturday after being reported as out for Week 15 the day before due to personal reasons. The 26-year-old spent the last four seasons in Tennessee, and his time there this year will end with 11 games played, 21 tackles (15 solo) and a a sack. It's not clear how big of a role he'll have in Houston, but he should at least bolster the team's depth on the interior of their defensive line.