Tee Higgins: Facing scrutiny related to ankle

An injury that required surgery last spring left Higgins with decreased range of motion in his right ankle, NFL.com's Tom Pelissero reports.

Higgins didn't show any ill effects during his junior season at Clemson, catching 59 passes for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games. He also had 59 receptions in 15 games the previous year, going for 936 yards and 12 TDs. Higgins didn't work out at the combine and then put up disappointing numbers at his pro day, running the 40-yard dash in the mid-4.5s and reaching only 31 inches in the vertical jump. Even so, he's typically a second-round pick in mock drafts, with the prolific production outweighing concerns about his workout numbers and ankle.