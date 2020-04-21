Tee Higgins: Facing scrutiny related to ankle
An injury that required surgery last spring left Higgins with decreased range of motion in his right ankle, NFL.com's Tom Pelissero reports.
Higgins didn't show any ill effects during his junior season at Clemson, catching 59 passes for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games. He also had 59 receptions in 15 games the previous year, going for 936 yards and 12 TDs. Higgins didn't work out at the combine and then put up disappointing numbers at his pro day, running the 40-yard dash in the mid-4.5s and reaching only 31 inches in the vertical jump. Even so, he's typically a second-round pick in mock drafts, with the prolific production outweighing concerns about his workout numbers and ankle.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brandon Aiyuk prospect profile
Brandon Aiyuk's 2019 season put him on the draft prospect map, but is it enough to see him...
-
Draft Preview: Top RBs, sleepers
Two days before the NFL Draft, our experts go on the record with key players and issues for...
-
Bryan Edwards prospect profile
Bryan Edwards is among the biggest receivers in the NFL Draft, but is he worth the risk in...
-
4/20 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew is joined by Ryan Wilson of the Pick Six Podcast to break down this week's NFL...
-
AJ Dillon prospect profile
AJ Dillon is big, fast and productive, but how well does he fit the modern NFL?
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Ride Ridley
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.