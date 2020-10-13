Hemingway reverted to Washington's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
The South Carolina State standout was called upon to provide depth to Washington's WR group, and he was able to corral his lone target for a 10-yard gain during Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Rams. Hemingway also garnered nine special-teams snaps in addition to his five offensive snaps, but he remains a developmental option for Washington, thus his demotion to the practice squad.
