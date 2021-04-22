Marshall's evaluation at the NFL's medical combine revealed some medical issues in his lower body, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The LSU product's injury history extends back to high school and cropped up during his time in Baton Rouge as well. Per Shaffer, Marshall had a lower leg injury in high school. In Marshall's sophomore season, he missed three games with a stress fracture in his foot. Marshall also only played nine games as a freshman and opted out after the seventh game of this past season to begin prepping for the draft. Marshall's stock could be affected by the reports stemming from the medical re-check, though it's unclear how far he may fall. As it stands, Marshall projects as a late-first, early-second round candidate.