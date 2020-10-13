McKinney (shoulder) will be placed on injured reserve and miss the rest of the season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McKinney, who missed Sunday's win over the Jaguars due to the shoulder, needs to undergo season-ending surgery. He'll be replaced by Tyrell Adams, who filled in for McKinney on Sunday and recorded 13 tackles, one for a loss, and recovered a fumble. McKinney's season ends with 37 tackles over four games.