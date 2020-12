Dunn will miss the last three games of the 2020 season due to a pelvic fracture, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Dunn underwent an MRI earlier in the day after being carted off the field Sunday against Chicago, and the results confirmed a pelvic fracture. Ross Blacklock and Corey Liuget are set to see an increase in reps the rest of the way in 2020.