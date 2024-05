The Texans signed Brooks as an undrafted free agent Thursday.

Brooks culminated his college career by rushing for 387 yards and two touchdowns on 75 carries while adding 73 receiving yards and two scores on 14 catches with North Carolina last season. He'll look to compete for a spot in a Texans running back room that is headed by new arrival Joe Mixon along with Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale.