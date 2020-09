Fells was targeted twice in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Steelers in Week 3.

Fells, who was held without a catch for the first time this season, started for the third straight game but has clearly dropped behind Jordan Akins as a tight end target. The one hope for Fells is that his 2019 started similarly before he went on to catch seven touchdowns. He's caught four of eight targets for 41 yards and one touchdown thus far.