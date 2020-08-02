site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Dylan Cole: Lands on PUP list
RotoWire Staff
Cole (knee) has been placed on the Texans' active PUP list.
Once healthy enough to practice, Cole will look to resume his role as a Texans special teams captain and reserve linebacker. The 26-year-old logged 15 tackles in 11 games with Houston last season.
