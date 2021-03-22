The Texans signed Nickerson to a contract Monday.
Nickerson logged 14 tackles in as many games for the Vikings last season, in addition to one pass breakup, one interception and two forced fumbles. He'll contribute as a special-teams asset and depth linebacker with Houston.
