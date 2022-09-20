The Texans placed Britt (personal) on their reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Britt is scheduled to be away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons, after he also missed Sunday's contest against the Broncos. The 31-year-old center's placement on the Texans' reserve/non-football illness list gives him time to work through his individual situation, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. In the meantime, Scott Quessenberry, who started at center and played 100 percent of the team's snaps in Week 2, is expected to continue handling starting duties while Britt remains absent.