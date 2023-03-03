site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Justin Britt: Released by Houston
RotoWire Staff
The Texans released Britt on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Britt left the Texans at the end of September and never rejoined the team for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. His release clears around $3 million in salary cap space.
