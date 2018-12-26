Texans' Lamar Miller: Limited practice session Wednesday

Miller (ankle) was officially limited at practice Wednesday.

That's a positive indicator with regard to his chances of suiting up in Week 17, with Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site noting that "there's a decent chance" Miller will play Sunday against the Jaguars assuming things go okay for the running back at practice this week. That's a tad more optimistic than coach Bill O'Brien's take Monday in which he said that Miller "has a chance" to suit up this weekend. We'll revisit Miller's status Thursday to see if he maintains his current level of practice participation, which seems likely.

More News
Our Latest Stories