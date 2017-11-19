Texans' Lamar Miller: Nabs touchdown

Miller rushed for 61 yards on 22 carries and added 22 yards and a touchdown on four catches during Sunday's 31-21 win over Arizona. He fumbled during the contest.

Miller got Houston going in the first quarter, toe-tapping near the sideline for a seven-yard touchdown. It was his first touchdown without Deshaun Watson at quarterback this season. Miller's yardage hasn't gone down too much with the less dynamic Tom Savage at quarterback as he has averaged 82.7 total yards per game over the past three weeks as compared to 87.4 yards per game with Watson. The big difference has been scoring with four touchdowns in five games with Watson and one touchdown in five games without him. Look for those numbers to improve a bit as Houston's offense seemed to hit stride on Sunday, with his abilities as a receiver being particularly vital as three of his five touchdowns this season have come through the air.