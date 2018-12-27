Texans' Lamar Miller: Returns to full practice

Miller (ankle) practiced fully Thursday.

After sitting out Week 16's loss to the Eagles, Miller was limited at practice Wednesday, but Thursday's upgrade to full participation aligns with the running back's assessment, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, that his ankle feels "way better" at this stage. Miller is thus in line to return to action Sunday against the Jaguars, who have allowed an average of 115.7 rushing yards per game to date, a mark that ranks 18th overall in the NFL that category.

