Thomas (coach's decision) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.
Thomas is a healthy scratch for the second week in a row, but it seems as if the Texans are just trying to give the veteran cornerback some extra time to recover from hand surgery, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. The 27-year-old is expected to start at nickel for Houston's defense once he's ready to return to the field.
