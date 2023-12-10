Thomas was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jets with a hamstring injury.

Thomas saw significant playing time as Houston's third cornerback from Week 8 to Week 11. However, his defensive snaps took a dip Week 12, and he then played exclusively on special teams in last week's win against the Broncos. His absence will leave the Texans without one of their core special-teamers and will potentially open up more opportunities for reserve cornerbacks Ka'dar Hollman and D'Angelo Ross. Thomas' next opportunity to play will come Sunday, Dec. 17 versus Tennessee.