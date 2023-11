Thomas had nine tackles (seven solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 39-37 win over the Buccaneers.

Working behind starters Steven Nelson and Shaquill Griffin, Thomas registered the second-most tackles on the team operating as the slot cornerback. He missed four games earlier this season dealing with a hand injury, but has registered 16 total tackles in his last two outings while playing 97 defensive snaps across the two contests.