Taylor was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Taylor signed with the Texans in May, his third NFL organization. With the team clearing out its depth chart -- Donte Moncrief was cut and Randall Cobb is reportedly being traded to Green Bay -- Taylor could stick as a depth piece among the team's wide receiver corps assuming he can return to practice with sufficient time left in camp. He has not recorded a reception in either of the last two seasons, but did log 37 catches for 466 yards in 2018 as a member of the Titans.